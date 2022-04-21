Vandals wreck Stratford community hub garden

A CHARITY’S much-loved sensory garden has been wrecked after what’s been described as a “wilful act of vandalism”.

Stratford Town Trust chief executive Sara Aspley surveying the fire damage at Foundation House this week. Photo: Mark Williamson F28/4/22/0134. (56166666)

The incident happened in the courtyard at Stratford Town Trust’s Foundation House in Masons Road at around 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday (18th April).

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting black smoke coming from the back of the building and firefighters from nearby Stratford fire station were called into action.