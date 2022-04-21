Vandals wreck Stratford community hub garden
Published: 16:51, 21 April 2022
| Updated: 16:52, 21 April 2022
A CHARITY’S much-loved sensory garden has been wrecked after what’s been described as a “wilful act of vandalism”.
The incident happened in the courtyard at Stratford Town Trust’s Foundation House in Masons Road at around 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday (18th April).
A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting black smoke coming from the back of the building and firefighters from nearby Stratford fire station were called into action.