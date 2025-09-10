Van driver jailed after ramming police vehicle in Stratford and driving wrong way on M40

A MAN who tried to escape police by driving on the wrong side of the road in Stratford as well as on the M40 has been jailed.

Stuart Jones, 48, of Himley Road, Dudley, originally came to the attention of Warwickshire Police in a tip-off about a van driver behaving suspiciously at around 11.35pm on Saturday ,14th June in Stratford.

Officers approached the van, but Jones rammed the police vehicle before fleeing the scene, driving out of Stratford, often on the wrong side of the road, and without lights on.

He reached the M40, but did a U-turn and drove the wrong way along the motorway before being stopped and arrested by police.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, 2nd September, he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assaulting police.

He was sentenced to 71 weeks imprisonment.

Following the court case, Sgt Sadie Shearsby said: “The officer who was driving the police vehicle was assaulted during this incident – something emergency service workers shouldn’t have to face while on duty.

“This job could have easily escalated, and serious harm could have been caused to the officers, our police dogs, members of the public and the defendant - so the quick stop of the vehicle on the M40 was a great tactical response.

“The teamwork shown and the officers’ hard work and efforts have helped to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”