A VAN crashed into a hedge at a crossroads near Ettington… less than 24 hours after a meeting was held to again highlight the dangers of the staggered junction.

Stratford MP Manuela Perte-ghella and Cllr David Curtis, the Warwickshire county councillor for Stour and the Vale, were amongst those in attendance at the meeting at the crossroads, where the A422 meets the B4455 Fosse Way to the east of the village, last Friday (21st November).

At around 7am the following day, a silver van could be seen in a hedge by the junction.

Ettington resident James Keitley, who has started a petition demanding safety improvements, told the Herald: “A van was coming up the Fosse Way from Halford up to the crossroads just before 7am on Saturday. It went straight over the crossroads, it didn’t stop, and ploughed into the hedge. There were no other vehicles involved.”

The campaign for changes to the crossroads has the backing of Dr Perteghella.

“Manuela came to further her support for some form of change and action at the crossroads to make it a much safer junction,” James continued. “She wants to take further action and have correspondence with relevant parties and try to further our request to get something done.

“It’s just what we need, somebody of her prominence and profile. It’s very important to have somebody on board and get her endorsement.”

As reported by the Herald, a number of incidents have taken place at the crossroads, which has come to be seen as an accident blackspot.

Cllr David Curtis and Manuela Perteghella MP (either side of sign) with village residents at the Ettington crossroads meeting

James, who is 58 and a handyman, started the petition at the beginning of October. Two weeks before, a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with a Skoda Fabia. Barely an hour after the meeting finished at 11.30am, another close call took place.

James added: “Somebody in the village said that at about 12.30pm they were heading out of Ettington going through the junction and a car pulled out in front of her. She managed to swerve and miss him, but it was very close. It’s frustrating because one of the issues is that with highways and WCC [Warwickshire County Council] being based further north in the county, they don’t seem to understand and recognise the severity of the danger at the crossroads.

“There would have to almost be a death at the crossroads, as sad as that sounds, for action to be taken. We just need to keep on banging away at the door until we get some answers.”

James will be speaking at the next full WCC meeting on Tuesday, 16th December, after the petition gained over 1,000 signatures – 1,145 in total. Residents have called for a roundabout or traffic lights to be installed.

Dr Perteghella said: “It’s clear that this is a very dangerous junction for cars, and even more so for cyclists. The positioning of the roads mean that cars must perform a chicane style turn to go straight on if following the Fosse Way. This is not safe at all.

Above, Cllr David Curtis and Manuela Perteghella MP at the Ettington crossroads meeting.Right, the van which ploughed into the hedge on Saturday morning.

“I’ve signed the petition and I’m going to write to the Department for Transport, to the secretary of state, about the issue here and see whether they can liaise with Warwickshire County Council as well.”

Cllr Curtis added: “The key problem is that people don’t know who has the right of way.

“I appreciate officers are bringing forward a series of mitigation measures, but until the layout of the junction is addressed, I am afraid accidents will continue.”

One of those measures is rumble strips, which make a noise which slows drivers down. However, WCC has previously told the Herald that while they have sympathy with those concerned about the crossroads, its policies prioritise sites based on verified collision history, severity, and cost-benefit analysis.

