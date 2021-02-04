An investigation has been launched amid claims that 1,000 coronavirus vaccines were spoiled after being left out of the fridge at Stratford hospital.

The batch of Pfizer vaccines reportedly had to be thrown away after being left unrefrigerated for two-and-a-half-hours.

Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for the NHS in the Midlands said: “We are investigating the exact circumstances of what happened but can confirm that all vaccination appointments will continue to go ahead as planned.”