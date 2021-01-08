Vaccine fraudsters target Warwickshire residents

Criminals are targeting Warwickshire residents with fraudulent calls and text messages offering coronavirus vaccinations, health leaders have warned.

Suspicious messages asking people if they wish to receive the vaccine and to disclose personal details, have been received by some residents.

The public is being reminded that the vaccine is only available on the NHS for free to people in priority groups and the health service will contact you when it is your turn. Anyone offering a paid-for vaccine is committing a crime.

The NHS will never ask you to press a button on your keypad or send a text to confirm you want the vaccine, and will never ask for payment or your bank details.

Dr David Spraggett, Chair at NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We want people to be alert to potential scams and realise that the NHS will not ask you for bank details, to press a number on your keypad or to send a text asking you to confirm you want the vaccine.

“At this time, the NHS is currently only contacting people in the top priority group – patients aged 80 and over, care home staff and care home residents to receive the vaccine.

“When it is your turn to receive the vaccine, you will be contacted by the NHS and invited into a local vaccination hub.

“In the meantime, if you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, please hang up and report this directly to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

“If you are worried that someone has or might come to your house, report it to the police by calling 101.”