A SOUTHAM-based company is taking tech from motorsport and harnessing it to make e-bikes, mobility scooters and wheelchairs safer.

Green Tech Industries has developed a way to strip batteries, take out the valuable parts and use them to help repair and service other batteries.

Using this expertise and deploying “ready to race engineering principles”, they’re tackling the problem of low-cost battery cells in e-bikes, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters that can pose more safety risks.

GTI’s smart solution is to swap them out for higher-quality materials, like those used in F1, to create safer, longer-lasting battery packs.

Its product, NRG, can be tailored to replace the internals of any e-bike, mobility scooter or wheelchair Lithium battery.

GTI’s founder Tony Booth and his team have extensive experience working on pioneering projects across Formula E, Williams Grand Prix, Extreme E and McLaren supercars.

He said: “In motorsport, you find some of the most creative engineering skills that the world has to offer.

Tony Booth, right, CEO of GTI Systems in Southam with colleagues Will Grocott, chief programme officer, Raul Dominguez, technology lead battery manager, and Jacquez Wood, site leader EPOC HSE environmental. Photo: Mark Williamson

“With the time window of being ready for a race, it teaches you about getting the basics right, then building on that for performance.

“What we see today in the mobility sector – scooters, wheelchairs, e-bikes – at a battery technology level is the basics are not right, then as performance is added, the products are unstable.

“We’ve seen nasty house fires and deaths because of the battery technology deployed in these products.”

He explained wheelchairs, e-bikes and mobility scooters tend to be made with really low-cost cells in the batteries.

He added: “When you’re able to reuse materials that come from automotive and put them into that application, you’re taking a much higher-quality material and robust way of making those cells all connected, that gives you the ability to put material in that application that wouldn’t normally be able to afford it.

“In automotive, you’ve got crash, crush, vibration and technology development that the e-bike, mobility scooters, wheelchairs and scooters sector can’t afford.

“But now, being able to access this material that’s in the market and redeploying it into those segments, means we can offer much higher-quality materials than they could normally afford.”

The GTi team is working with major e-bike and mobility aid shops to upgrade the safety and quality of the batteries within products they sell.

Typically, rather than a wheelchair or mobility scooter user having to fork out £200-250 for a new replacement battery, GTI can put a higher-standard, safer one in for £100.

Tony added: “We rip out the internals of those [battery] packs that have been manufactured by someone else, and put in our module we’ve made following our principles of doing extra welding on the cells, making sure they’ve got a strong casing around them on the structure so it matches the vibration profiles, and using cells from automotive, which gives a much higher quality return on cycle life.”

The Herald previously reported how GTI is creating 30 new jobs for the Stratford area.

The 10-strong team are winning projects with major companies, and have raised millions of pounds of next-stage investment.

