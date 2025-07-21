AN URGENT appeal has been launched to find new homes for hens in Warwickshire.

Over 150 caged hens are without a home in the county, and The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is calling on people to come forward and adopt them.

The birds were once used for egg production and have now reached 18 months old, the end of their commercial life. The charity is calling on adoptees to come forward to save the hens from slaughter.

According to the charity, anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and some TLC. A pick up location in Kineton has been organised, however this will only be revealed to people who go through the proper adoption channels.

The pick-up will be on Saturday 26th July, but the hens must have new homes confirmed by Friday 25th July.

To adopt hens visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption and click ‘adopt’ or call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.





