Upset in Studley as families left to pick up bill of repairing gravestones

RELATIVES left reeling after the headstones of their loved ones’ graves were toppled have been dealt a fresh blow.

Studley families whose husbands, wives, children, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins are buried in the parish cemetery have been told they must bear the cost of having the headstones put back.

Bereaved families have been quoted between £275 to £690 for having headstones repaired and reinstated, with one woman saying she’s been told it could cost £2,000.

To make matters worse, Studley Parish Council was also demanding relatives stump up an extra £100 each to cover “administration costs”.

The Herald reported in September how more than 200 graves, including a baby’s, were left with headstones tipped over, red tape looped across them and wooden stakes driven into some burial plots.

The devastation was the result of ‘topple testing,’ carried out by Cliffords stonemasons, on the direct orders of Studley Parish Council, which deemed they were “a potential safety risk”.

Distraught … Janet Chaplain, right, next to her mother, father and husband’s graves with fellow Studley residents who were very upset when headstones were laid flat. Photo: Mark Williamson

Gemma Daly, who lives in Studley, described how she “sobbed uncontrollably,” and was “heartbroken” after finding the headstone marking her six-day-old baby daughter Lucy's grave had been toppled.

Following an outpouring of grief and anger, the parish council offered its “sincere and heartfelt apologies to all families affected”, saying the gravestones were toppled for safety reasons.

Brian Dixon, former chairman of Studley Parish Council cemetery committee, has trained with the London-based Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

He oversaw ‘topple testing’ in the cemetery for many years and only expected to find two stones unstable in a year.

Mr Dixon pointed out baby Lucy’s headstone was just 18 inches high and suggested memorials under 24 inches tall should not have been toppled, as they could be below the height deemed a risk.

Mr Dixon met Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, who is raising the issue on behalf of relatives affected, and described their meeting as “positive”.

One of the gravestones laid down at Studley Cemetery. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jane Neville, who lives in Studley, blasted the parish council for its insensitive handling of matters.

She said: “Expecting families to pay for the cost of putting the headstones back up – I don’t know how they’ve got the nerve.

“They think they’re going to start charging at residents of this village to put right their mistakes.”

Jane said most families are desperate to see the graves restored before Christmas.

She added: “At Christmas time everybody goes down to the burial grounds to take a wreath or some flowers for their loved ones.

“It’s got to be done before Christmas.”

Villagers turned out in force for the parish council meeting on Tuesday (18th November) and managed to force officials to back-track on the admin charge.

The council agreed to suspend this charge solely for memorials that require repair following issue of a September 2025 inspection report, up to March 2027.

A spokesperson for Studley Parish Council said: “Cliffords are a long-established, well respected, and qualified firm of stonemasons from Stratford. They undertake memorial inspections for other parish cemeteries and churchyards.

“The contract was for Cliffords to undertake a memorial safety inspection and not for them to be supervised by parish councillors or office staff who do not hold the SIAM certificate for memorial testing.”

The council added: “We have sent inspection reports to all the families who have contacted us. We are now contacting those who haven’t, and this process will be longer as the contact addresses, some from many years ago, may be incorrect.

“A further statement from the parish council will be put in the cemetery shortly for those visiting family graves over the Christmas period and may be unaware of the recent safety inspection and the results.”