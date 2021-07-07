A 57-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus yesterday (Wednesday).

The woman was driving a three-door hatchback car when it collided with a Stagecoach open-top red tour bus on the B4100 at the junction with the B4087/Oakley Wood near Bishops Tachbrook, just along from the Guide Dogs headquarters.

The junction were the collision occurred. (48943243)

The accident happened at approximately 4.40pm.

Police officers found the woman driver in a critical condition when they arrived. Ambulance and fire crews were also present and CPR was performed but sadly, despite best efforts by all parties, the woman could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 4.58pm.

Next of kin have been informed.

The bus driver was treated by paramedics but suffered no serious injuries.

If anyone saw the incident or has dashcam or other video footage, call 101 quoting incident reference 311 of 6 July 2021.