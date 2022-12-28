Two men were injured when their car crashed into a tree on off the A422 in Ettington on Tuesday (27th December) afternoon.

According to police one of the men received serious leg injuries while the other was not seriously hurt.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service. Photo: Mark Williamson. (43944999)

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance told the Herald: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Halford Road, Ettington, near Stratford at 12.20pm on Tuesday.

“Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews discovered a car had been in a collision with a tree and there were two patients. Ambulance crews worked with the fire service to extricate both patients from the vehicle. One of them, a man, was treated for serious injuries before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

“The second, also a man, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not thought to be serious before being taken to the same hospital for more treatment.”

Anyone who has information about the collision or witnessed it is asked to contact the force quoting 113 of 27th December.