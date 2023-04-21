Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life threatening injuries after a two-car crash on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 4.05pm on the B4035 Campden Road – on the stretch passed the Stretton-on-Fosse turning towards Campden.

The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

Three teenagers in the Fiesta sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they currently remain. A fourth male in the same vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

Three occupants from the Fiat were also taken to hospital.

In total four air ambulances and six ambulances, three paramedic officers and two senior paramedic officers from WMAS were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars with very significant damage.

“There were four teenagers in the first car – three men and a woman – who were all left with life threatening injuries. All four received advanced trauma care from the enhanced care teams on the air ambulances.

“A man and women were separately airlifted to the major trauma centre (MTC) at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. A second man was airlifted to the MTC at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW). A fourth man was taken by road to UHCW with a doctor from one of the air ambulances travelling with the ambulance crew.

“There was a woman and two children (one boy and one girl) in the second car. All three were taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance with serious injuries.”

“An eight patient, a man, who was at the scene collapsed due to a medical condition. He was assessed and treated at the scene before being discharged.”

Meanwhile police appealed for witnesses as investigations into the accident began.

Sergeant Gary Bridgwater from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured this evening. The next of kin of those involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"A number of enquiries are now underway to investigate the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage. If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2022.”