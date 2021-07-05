UPDATE: Police appeal for information following pedestrian’s death in Mickleton

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision Mickleton over the weekend.

A 22-year-old man died following the incident involving a person and a Citroen car, which happened shortly after 1am on Broadway Road on Saturday (3rd July).

Broadway Road, at the junction of Honeybourne Lane. (48861383)

Investigating officer Richard Nuttall said: “This happened in the early hours of the morning and, given the quiet nature of the village, we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary between midnight and 1am.

“We’d particularly like to speak to anybody who may have seen a person walking along Broadway Road or any vehicles driving through the village at that time.”

Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage is also asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident number 30 of 3 July. This can be done through the website (https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/) or by calling 101.