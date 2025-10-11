A man was seriously injured and had to be cut free from the car he was in after being trapped following yesterday’s two-vehicle crash on the A46.

Emergency services were called at 12.51pm on Friday to Kings Lane in Snitterfield.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said it sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. Air Ambulance and fire crews also attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a man, who required the assistance of the fire service to be cut free from one of the vehicles.

“Once removed from the car, ambulance staff treated him for serious injuries and he was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A second man was treated by crews for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to the same hospital.

“A third patient, a woman, was assessed but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.”



