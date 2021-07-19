The fire that tore through the Ettington recycling this afternoon is now under control, Warwickshire Fire Service has confirmed.

At least four appliances and police attended the incident. It was quickly established that everyone had been evacuated from the premises, which is on Warwick Road, at Thornton, just outside Ettington.

The fire service shared this photo of the burned building after the fire had been brought under control at around 8.30pm on Monday evening. They will remain in place overnight. (49371456)

The fire took hold rapidly. Pictured today just after 4pm. Photo: Edward Parker (49371454)

The Pure Recycling plant is responsible for sorting the blue bin waste for Warwick and Stratford district councils.

The fire service were called to the fire at 3.55pm this afternoon.

As the fire blazed and thick grey smoke filled the air, local residents were advised to shut their windows.

A fire service spokesperson commented: "The fire in Ettington is now under control and slowly burning out. Crews have been working in extreme heat to protect the neighbouring building. In addition to the building fire they have also tackled a field fire which had spread from the initial incident.

"Firefighters will remain onsite overnight damping down to ensure the area is safe and to protect the neighbouring building and fields. They will then work through the materials on site to ensure the fire is completely out.

"Residents can now reopen windows and doors as the smoke has significantly reduced."

