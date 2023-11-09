STRATFORD’S Clopton Bridge was damaged by a driver who crashed while trying to avoid police – and had a pregnant woman and an infant in the car at the time.

The bridge remained partially closed to traffic on Thursday (9th November) following the collision in which a driver tried a handbrake turn on the bridge, smashing down part of the wall between the road and the pavement.

A statement from Warwickshire Police explained: “Late last night (Wednesday) two of our officers were on vehicle patrol in the town when they noticed a suspicious car.

“The driver of the car reportedly failed to stop for us and then, while trying to get away along the Clopton Bridge, he reportedly performed a handbrake turn.

Clopton Bridge as partially closed after a wall was damaged.

“In the process, he managed to smash into both the bridge and our police car – injuring two of our officers.

“Unknown to us until after the collision was the fact that there was a pregnant woman and an infant in the car.

“Thankfully, they were not seriously injured.”

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Bishops Tachbrook, was arrested.

Following the collision, one lane of the bridge remained closed to traffic. Vehicles can cross the bridge from the Banbury Road heading into town, the lane going in the opposite direction remained closed as well as the pedestrian section of the bridge.

A section of the wall – about 3m long – which separates the road from the pavement has been knocked down.

Warwickshire Police warned that the closure was likely to remain for “much of today” following concerns from a structural engineer.

It added that both police officers were “alright”.