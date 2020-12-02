University establishes scholarship in memory of Saskia Jones

A PhD scholarship in memory of Saskia Jones, who was killed in last year’s London Bridge attack, has been established by the university she attended.

23-year-old Saskia, from Stratford, and 25-year-old Jack Merritt, were murdered in the attack on 29 November last year.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has now established the Saskia Jones Memorial Scholarship to commemorate its former student.

A statement from the university described Saskia as a truly exceptional student on ARU’s Criminology and Psychology course and an inspirational alumni, having graduated in 2017.

She was passionately committed to promoting social justice and inclusion. In particular, Saskia was focused on understanding and tackling sexual violence, and developing effective, survivor-focused strategies to prevent it.

The Saskia Jones Memorial Scholarship is a fully-funded, three year, cross-disciplinary PhD studentship at ARU.

The PhD studentship, which will begin in September 2021, will contribute to ARU’s ‘safe and inclusive communities’ research theme, and the work of the Policing Institute for the Eastern Region (PIER).

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of ARU, said: “Saskia’s brutal and sudden death affected our community most deeply.

“I hope that, in this small way, we can ensure Saskia’s memory is kept very much alive at ARU, and that her passion and determination inspire other outstanding ARU students to help build a safer, more inclusive future.”