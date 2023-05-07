It is said that grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love. That has proved unbearably true as families, friends and the wider community are coming to terms with the loss of three much-loved students from Chipping Campden School.

Tilly Seccombe, 16, Harry Purcell, 17, and Frank Wormald, 16, tragically died following a two-car collision on the Campden Road after leaving school on Friday, 21st April.

Last Thursday families of Harry and Tilly released a few thoughtful words via Warwickshire Police, speaking of their heartbreak.

Harry's family said: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever."

He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.

"He will live on in everyone’s hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.”

Devasted friends of Tilly, Harry and Frank and fellow students from their Year 12 group have struggled to resume a ‘normal’ routine as they grieve for those who have lost their lives at such a poignant age.

In a tender show of togetherness Year 12 students arranged a mass game of football last Wednesday (26th April). Girls and boys played and there were no restrictions on numbers. The only stipulation was to honour Harry by wearing a special kit – who memorably once wore school shirt, swimming shorts and odd shoes he had found in lost property after forgetting his PE kit one day… Despite the strange ensemble his friends remember that keen footballer Harry still scored a goal.

Chipping Campden School mourns the loss of Tilly, Harry and Frank

Players also sported mismatched colourful socks in homage to Frank, who was known for his funky socks.

The brave students put on a happy display while underneath they continue to hurt.

In a letter home on Friday, Mr Sanderson shared some reflections about the week in school.

“It is hard to adequately describe the week we have just experienced, as we have struggled each day to ‘do’ school while immersed in both a collective and individual sense of loss, disorientation, and grief,” wrote Mr Sanderson. “Regardless of the routines or daily demands, thoughts for the family and friends of Harry, Tilly and Frank have been uppermost in our minds and evident in every corridor and classroom.”

Chipping Campden Year 12 boys pose for a group photo as they played a football game in tribute to Frank, Harry and Tilly

He continued: “We have also been inundated with messages of support and sympathy from across both the local and educational communities and I wanted to express our deep appreciation for all the love and kindness shown in so many words and ways.

“I also wanted to pay tribute to my staff who, despite their own profound sense of loss, have helped care for and carry so many students, as well as each other, through these difficult days.”

Amid the despair and grief in the aftermath of the accident a small beacon of love and hope has shone as three friends decided to raise money for the air ambulance in memory of Tilly, Harry and Frank.

Alex Adams, Gracie Edmunds and Taylor Stubbins are running the Oxford Half Marathon in October, and the GoFundMe page they set up in tribute to their lost friends quickly raised thousands as contributions poured in – as donators sought to show their love for the teens and support for the air ambulance service who fought so hard to save their lives.

Families of Tillly, Harry and Frank donated, sharing words of thanks, as did local businesses and community groups, including the old primary schools attended by the teens. Movingly, young people dug into pocket money funds to chip in fivers and tenners. As the Herald went to press this week the total raised stood at an incredible £139,000 from 5,500 donors.

Commenting on the fund, Mr Sanderson said: “Each one of us grieves differently, and for three of our community (two current and one former student) their desire to do something meaningful led them to commit to running a half-marathon to raise funds for the air ambulance services that attended last week.

“They were hoping to raise a few thousand pounds, but it became obvious within the first few hours of the funding page being launched that this had become a focal point for so many, both within and beyond our community, to do something by way of tribute to Harry, Tilly and Frank and the air ambulance teams who play such a vital role across or rural communities.”

Thoughts have also been with Edward Spencer, 17 – the sole survivor of the crash. The Herald understands that he is now at home having been released from hospital.

Mr Sanderson commented: “I have received updates on Edward’s progress and can share that he is doing much better physically. Psychologically, he has a very long journey ahead of him and we will continue to liaise with his family and the health professionals in support of this.”