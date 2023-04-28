A SCHOOL and the surrounding community has been plunged into grief after the shocking deaths of three much-loved students.

Describing the “deep hurt” of the loss of Tilly Seccombe, 16, Harry Purcell, 17, and Frank Wormald, 16, following a car accident on Friday, Chipping Campden School head John Sanderson said: “As a community we continue to hurt deeply as the tragedy of the weekend’s events begin to sink in.”

The Monday morning drop-off is usually a noisy and busy scene, with students hurrying to the first tutorial of the week.

This Monday the shock and grief sabotaged that happy routine.

Tilly

Students stood gathered in small groups ignoring the rain vented by dreary skies as they sought comfort from each other. Tears flowed and loving hugs were exchanged. Some clutched flowers, while others held precious photos of their lost friends.

Most had been following updates throughout the weekend and were shattered that the tragedy eventually left three lives cut so horribly short.

The only surviving student, Edward Spencer, 17, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Harry and Frank.

The four students had left school on Friday (21st April) and were in a Ford Fiesta heading towards Shipston on the Campden Road not far from Stretton-on-Fosse when it collided with a Fiat 500, occupied by a woman and a young boy and a girl.

Four air ambulances, six ambulances and other emergency services raced to the scene just after 4pm. Tilly, Harry and Frank were airlifted to major trauma centres at Coventry and Oxford hospitals. Edward was taken by road to University Hospital Coventry.

Meanwhile the woman and children were taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance with serious injuries.

The children’s aunt told the Herald this week that the children were “very poorly” and faced a long battle ahead. She confirmed that the woman was the children’s stepmother – and that her sister, their mum, was maintaining a bedside vigil, joined by the children’s father. Other than those details the family asked for privacy.

Despite the best medical care and hopes and prayers of everyone, as the weekend progressed Mr Sanderson was forced to share the dreaded news of the Year 12 students’ deaths – Tilly and Harry’s was announced on Saturday and Frank’s on Sunday.

Harry.

“This is a very difficult time for us all but there is strength and hope in knowing we walk it together,” said Mr Sanderson.

He continued: “The school is one part of a very close, caring and supportive community and I am acutely aware of how profound and far-reaching the feelings of loss and grief will be. I also know how strong and compassionate our community is and take solace from the knowledge that none of us will be left to journey through the darkness of the coming days alone.”

Students have been finding solace as best they can. This includes signing books of condolences that will be given to the families of Tilly, Harry and Frank.

Thoughtful tributes, including flowers, letters, photos, sweets and teddies, have been laid at the base of the school’s flag, which is at half-mast. This week students were finding it a reflective spot to spend time to remember and mourn their dear friends.

The bereaved families have asked for privacy for now, but Mr Sanderson said that tributes to Harry, Tilly and Frank would follow.

“There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel, both as a community and for Harry’s, Tilly’s, and Frank’s families and close friends,” he said. “Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly. In time, I would like to try and find the words to pay tribute to each of the young people we have lost, as each was remarkable and unique, having touched the lives of so many in such profound ways.”

Flowers, photos and thousands of pounds in tribute

AMID the terrible raw grief over the tragic loss of the three Year 12 students at Chipping Campden, a suitably spirited tribute has emerged.

Alex Adams and Gracie Edmunds set up a Gofundme fundraising page ‘In memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly’ late on Monday night.

The current total is £120,000, smashing the initial target of £20,000.

Scenes from Chipping Campden School this week

Many of the tributes come from students who are sharing moving and heartfelt memories about their lost friends.

As well as being an outlet for grief, the fund will be donated to air ambulance services who did so much to try to save Harry, Frank and Tilly

Fundraisers Alex and Gracie, along with friend Taylor Stubbins, will run the Oxford Half Marathon in October.

Alex said: “Us three teenagers will do everything we can to help this service save as many lives as possible so close communities like ours don’t have to suffer with loss. We hope you can join us in helping out this amazing service.”

Gracie added: “Harry always told me to keep on running so that is what we’re doing. I will miss him so much. I loved him with my whole heart, he helped me through so much so we will help as much as we can.”

She added: “Rest in peace, Harry, Frank and Tilly. Keep on fighting Ed – can’t wait to give you the biggest hug.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘In memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly’.