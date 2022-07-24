Protesters warned All Things Wild that it faces a fight in its bid to win planning application for a proposed new, larger home.

As more than 100 protesters gathered outside at Clifford Chambers on Saturday, the sweltering temperature was not the only thing making them see red.

Demonstrators were out in force on Saturday morning in Clifford Chambers protesting again the proposed relocation of All Things Wild. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58058615)

“All Things Wild will absolutely have a fight on its hands,” Clifford Chambers resident Zorina Jordan told the Herald. “We will not stop, we will keep going. Everyone in the area is passionately against the idea.”

As reported previously in the Herald, zoo and theme park All Things Wild has applied for planning consent to relocate from Honeybourne to Willicote Farm and Equestrian Centre off B4632 Campden Road near Clifford Chambers. The latest planning documents submitted to Stratford District Council by owners Nigel Ford and Becky Harris reveal details of a five-year scheme for the zoo. This would be developed in phases to create an attraction with six geographical zones: Arctic Adventure, Africa, Americas, Australia, Asia and Great Britain.

The zoo, which has outgrown its current base in Honeybourne, would also include a central zone with a dinosaur exhibit, boating lake and car park with more than 400 spaces. The 32-hectare site would be enclosed by a 2.5-high boundary fence with access via a new road, off Campden Road.

When the proposed move was first discussed with Stratford District Council leaders around December 2019 the owners were given a positive welcome. According to documentation seen by the Herald, the zoo was encouraged to submit a planning application but were warned that the “relocation site sits in a sensitive part of the highway network which would at some point be impacted and changed by the expansion of the new Garden Village and the new South Western Relief Road proposals”.

Despite this advice and the relief road being at an impasse because of a lack of funding, traffic consultants quoted in All Things Wild’s planning application conclude that the roads “can cope”.

However, some have questioned the modelling used to estimate the traffic. It calculates visitor numbers of 250,000 by the year 2031. Yet protesters have pointed out that All Things Wild’s has stated it wants to be the fifth largest wildlife attraction in the UK by 2028 – the current holder of that accolade has 750,000 visitors a year.

Demo organiser Adam Jordan Photo: Mark Williamson. (58058629)

Responding to these seeming discrepancies, a spokesperson for All Things Wild said: “We are aware that there is some confusion as to our stated ambitions and wish to clarify the position. All Things Wild is aiming to be within the top five wildlife and conservation experiences in the UK by its fifth year of operation following the move to Willicote. This aim is not based on quantity of visitor numbers, but on the quality of the experience being offered. Studies have shown that positive experiences lead to positive conservation action.”

They continued: “We understand there are a number of objectors who are concerned that our stated aims relate to visitor numbers and that our traffic assessments are therefore inaccurate, however this is an incorrect interpretation. The transport assessment submitted alongside the planning application includes detailed modelling of the proposed traffic generation. It shows that traffic impact from the development, even during the busiest days, would be modest across the wider road network.

“We are mindful that there are a number of local people have expressed concerns and hope this clarification will provide some comfort to those concerned about traffic generation.”

They added: “We continue to receive many messages of support for which we are very thankful.”