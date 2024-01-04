A UNIQUE day care centre for adults with disabilities – one of the few of its kind across the country and based in Alcester - has been given the go ahead by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

On 14th December, WCC approved a proposal to lease the Old Library building to a community interest company, Faces For All, from the Alcester area after 12 months of negotiations. Alcester Town Council also played an integral part in the decision making process.

Tara Parker, left, pictured outside the former library with Vanessa Lowe, Alcester town clerk. Photo: Mark Williamson

It means Alcester will have an adult disabled day care provision right on its doorstep the model for which is unique in itself as the emphasis is on activities and health care away from some of the established home care models which some local authorities advocate.