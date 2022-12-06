Uninsured drivers have vehicles seized by Warwickshire Police

MORE than 40 vehicles were seized by police after the drivers were caught without any valid insurance.

Warwickshire Police said 41 drivers had their vehicles seized between 21st and 27th November as part of a national operation.

Twelve of the uninsured drivers were also found to have no driving licences while one had been disqualified from driving.

During the operation, three drivers were arrested:

one for taking a vehicle without consent

one for shoplifting

one for failing to provide any details

Insp Jem Mountford said: “This week of action is really important to protect the vast majority of good law abiding drivers using our roads in Warwickshire.

“In 2020 officers removed 1,970 vehicles, of which 1,148 were disposed of via scrapping or auctioning.

“We will continue to target uninsured drivers as part of our regular patrols of Warwickshire’s road network because uninsured drivers are significantly more likely to cause a death or injury on the road and are also often involved in wider road crime.”

Last year in Warwickshire officers issued 816 reports for uninsured drivers, 85% of whom were male.