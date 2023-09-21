FRUSTRATED commuters and shoppers have slammed the ‘nightmare’ tangle of roadworks in and around the town centre, saying it’s like being ‘under siege’.

Horrendous tailbacks and gridlock mean it’s taking motorists 40 minutes to drive down Warwick Road into Stratford.

Today's cover of the Herald.

And many are venting their frustration at the lack of co-ordination that’s left multiple roadworks happening at once.

And with more works scheduled at Bridgefoot and the Evesham Road roundabout over the next three months, travelling in and out of town looks set to get even worse.