THE only way is up for the green bin charge as Stratford District Council faces up to some grim realities in its financial state in the years ahead.

Its latest plans aim to make a £2 increase in the fee an annual event, coupled with the maximum rise allowed in its share of the council tax of £5 for a band D property for the next few years.

A likely catastrophic fall in funding from the government could mean that in the battle to keep the majority of its services going - and meet new challenges - there will be casualties.

The Visitor Information Centre and Shopmobility - services many would see as essential in a major tourist town - are on the list of cuts proposed for the following 2023-24 year.

The full picture of what's at stake, including the continuing impact of the pandemic on areas such as car parking revenue, is set out in an 81-page report going to Monday's extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet.

This presents the draft revenue and capital budgets for the next five financial years and highlights the huge uncertainties about what happens next.

At the heart of its challenge is that uncertainty of what money is to come from central government - always a key chunk of the money SDC relies on.

The most recent announcement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak keeps things on a fairly even keel for 2022-23 but with that deal just being for one year, the council has planned for a worst case scenario for the following four years.

With no certainty about what happens to key strands of the funding it currently receives, SDC's assessment of government support shows a stark drop:

In 2022-23, this money accounts for just over half of what is termed the council's base budget and while it can prop up the years that follow with money from reserves, those are limited so there has to be cuts in some areas to keep the majority of services in place and respond to new challenges.

The picture is complex - there are growth areas mentioned with £500,000 for climate change, capital spending of nearly the same amount for IT and funding for some crucial roles.

There is also an extra £10,000 for the Commonwealth Games on top of the £22,500 already earmarked to meet any costs; £100,000 to help Shakespeare's England to a new way of working which allows it to do more to boost tourism; and ash dieback makes its presence felt with £50,000 allocated for the next ear, reducing after that to deal with the 314 ash trees on SDC-owned land.

But the headlines will be grabbed by the rise in charges such as those for the green bin and the potential loss from 2023-24 of the Visitor Information Centre, Shopmobility - which the council would like to see transferred to a charity, the Town Trust or the BID - plus making its contribution to Venture House, cost neutral.

Leader of the Lib Dems on SDC, Cllr Susan Juned, said: "To make the budget balance the Conservatives are planning an increase in the green bin charge - introduced just last year, and four years of the maximum council tax increase allowed by the government.

"This is the fourth one-year settlement in a row for councils, which continues to hamper financial planning and financial sustainability. With inflation and rising energy costs, this will only add to the financial pressures on residents.

"We will be writing to Stratford’s MP, Nadhim Zahawi, asking him why Stratford district can’t have a long-term, more generous settlement."

In terms of the threat to Shopmobility, Elizabeth Dixon from Accessible Stratford, told the Herald: "Shopmobility hires out a mix of equipment which keep locals and visitors to this town mobile, so why would the council want to close it down only a few months after they reported them as being a jewel in their crown?

"Not everyone has their own wheelchair or mobility scooter ,which can be expensive to buy, and the use might be temporary so they come to Shopmobility and hire them for a day or a week, whatever suits them.

"It's a good image for the town with the SDC logo on the shopping basket, showing that everyone is welcome whatever their ability. Closing it means hundreds, if not thousands, of people with a mix of disabilities will be excluded from Stratford upon Avon despite having money to spend like everyone else and because we are an 'accessible' town.

"I don't think the town can afford to lose Shopmobility, which should be council-led with continuing support as now from the Friends of Shopmobility, who buy the equipment that is used.

"How can we as a major tourism town exclude anyone because Shopmobility is closed down? Help me save Shopmobility!"

