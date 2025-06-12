A FORMER soldier from Stratford is taking part in an ultramarathon to raise funds for a charity that “saved his life”.

Ex-Royal Engineer John Webb’s partner and the mother of his three children Fiona died from cancer shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. In need of support, John called the Royal British Legion (RBL).

On Saturday (14th June), John is taking part in the Pembrokeshire Coastal Race 50 Mile Ultra Marathon to raise money for the armed forces charity. By his side will be friends James Aston, a former paratrooper from Redditch, and Alan Beck, from Ettington.

John Webb and Alan Beck

“I feel very strongly about the charity,” John told the Herald.

“They ultimately saved my life. My partner passed away five years ago and I wasn't in a great place. I feel inclined to give back and support the RBL. My children are doing so well because of the support I received. If I'd have done something stupid five years ago, things could have been different. Charlie, my eldest son, is now 20 and he passes out in the army this month.

“My daughter Alice starts at Nottingham Trent University in September to study biomedicine. Jack, my youngest, was nine when his mum died and he's now 15, he's excelling at school and rugby.”

An ultramarathon is not something John has done before, but he takes a positive outlook to South Wales.

“It's going to be probably the hardest thing I've ever done. However, I look at things now and I always take the positive out of the negative. I'm kind of stupidly excited. It's a stupendous event, 50 miles. But, yeah, why not?

“I'm 55 years old. I shouldn't be doing these kinds of things, but I feel that I've got an energy now that I've not had for a long time.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/iSZYB.



