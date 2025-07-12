Ukrainian woman pleads for help in saving unborn granddaughter from warzone

A UKRAINIAN woman who was forced to flee her homeland after the Russian invasion is pleading for help in moving family to Stratford so her granddaughter isn’t born in the warzone.

Olha Stupina was living and working in the city of Dnipro when the war broke out in 2022. Olha was forced to leave and through the Homes for Ukraine programme through the UK government was able to begin a life in Stratford in July 2022.

Olha has two grown-up sons back in Ukraine, with oldest Alexsandr living in the family home in Dnipro with his wife Tatyana and three-year-old daughter Kristina. Tatyana is expecting her second child in November, but with air raids on Dnipro becoming more common Olha fears for their lives.

Alexsandr is away fighting for Ukraine on the frontline, which Olha says is edging closer to Dnipro. He is currently missing and has not been heard from since March, creating a stressful situation for the whole family.

Left, Alexsandr, who is missing on the frontline, pictured with Tatyana and Kristina.

To ensure their safety, Olha is working on bringing Tatyana, Kristina and Tatyana’s 72-year-old mother Valentina to Stratford. She is asking for anyone within the Stratford area who could sponsor their arrival under the same programme she came to England under, but has yet to be successful.

“We are ready to consider different options, as we need two rooms,” Olha said.

“We perhaps might need different sponsors for Tatyana with her children and then Valentina.

“It is very difficult to find people who would like to participate in the programme Home for Ukraine. Ukrainians are trying to save their lives and children's lives and find a safe place.”

It’s been around four months since the family last heard from Alexandr, and Olha said there they are trying to find out information on his whereabouts.

“We last communicated with Alexander in March, when he went to visit his family for a short two day holiday. It was very rare to be able to call, so we just exchanged short texts. After that, as an officer, he received a mission from the commander and led the group to carry it out. There was no communication with them.”

Her home city continues to be bombed by Russian forces, and following the war from across Europe has been emotional for Olha.

“Dnipro is very often bombed, and combat drones come every night. People are often killed. My youngest son lives in Kiev and he is also connected with the army. There is the same danger situation in Kiev.

“In the first year of the war in Ukraine, the British news made more frequent mention of these events. Now it is rare, but it's always very emotional in my heart. I am very grateful to the British people for their sympathy and help, including with sponsorship.”

Olha said she fell in love with Stratford from the moment she arrived.

“It's a very quiet and beautiful town. From the first month of my arrival I found a job. My English was very bad, so I worked as a cleaner in hotels. I have been working for almost two years as part of the friendly team at the Dirty Duck pub. It's a great place and I am constantly improving my English.”

Locally, the Homes for Ukraine programme is facilitated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC). The authority told the Herald that since the beginning of the scheme in 2022, a total of 235 Ukrainians have been sponsored and/or hosted by residents in Stratford, although they were unable to confirm whether all have remained settled in the area.

A spokesperson for WCC said: “Warwickshire County Council is actively supporting the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, which enables residents to offer accommodation to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Olha.

“Residents who wish to become sponsors must be over 18 and either a British or Irish citizen, or have settled status in the UK. They must be able to offer a safe and suitable place to stay for at least six months and agree to background checks, including a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check and an accommodation inspection carried out by their local district or borough council.”

They added: “From April 2025, approved sponsors receive a monthly, tax-free ‘thank you’ payment of £350, funded by the UK Government and administered by the council.

“Even if residents are unable to host, there are still many ways to support the scheme. Warwickshire has an outreach team working with local organisations, and anyone interested in volunteering or supporting in other ways is encouraged to contact: ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk.”



