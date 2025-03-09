Ukrainian journalist Olya Hordiichuk on returning to her home country from Wellesbourne

OLHA HORDIICHUK, a Ukrainian journalist who fled to safety in Wellesbourne from the war in her country, wrote about her home country. This is part of an update from the Herald in which Ukrainians who fled the war and moved to Warwickshire are featured.

She said: “I came back to Ukraine to be with my family. It was a tough decision, but in the end, I chose to be with the people who truly love me. To be honest, it’s hard to describe what it feels like to live here now. This winter has been easier than we expected, but Russian drone attacks still ruin some nights. I’m in the west of Ukraine, so it’s more bearable compared to Kyiv and the eastern regions.

Ukrainian journalist Olya Hordiichuk. Photo: Mark Williamson.

“Every day I feel grateful to our soldiers – it’s only thanks to them that I can wake up in my own bed and live in my own home. That means everything to me. The news talks about a shortage of soldiers, but what feels even more worrying is the pressure from the US to make a peace deal at any cost. We’ve lost too many lives fighting to stay sovereign and to live the way we choose. I fear that if Trump ends support for Ukraine, we’ll be forced into a deal – and in a few years, Russia could take over all of Ukraine and push further.

“I know this might sound extreme to people living in countries where life feels normal, but from here, that’s how it feels.”