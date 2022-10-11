Ukrainian families visit Stratford for a tour of Shakespeare's Birthplace

MORE than 70 Ukrainian women and children were given a special tour of Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

The visit was arranged by volunteer Kate O’Hara, who is also hosting a Ukrainian family. The refugees, who are living in the Solihull area, were asked where they’d like to visit and the Birthplace was top of the list.

Ukrainian visitors pictured after their tour of Shakespeareâs Birthplace with organiser Kathleen O'Hara who also hosts a family from the war-torn country. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59892694)

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust funded the visit, which took place on Saturday (8th October).

Kate said: “I wanted to make sure our families have the opportunity to get out and explore what’s on our doorstep, as it helps with feeling more at home here in the UK and gives them an opportunity to meet as a group.

“When the opportunity to visit Stratford and Shakespeare’s Birthplace was offered we were inundated with responses – there was lots of excitement.”

Rachael O’Connor-Boyd, director of visitor experience and business development at the trust, said: “We have been delighted to welcome Ukrainian families as part of our wider audience engagement work. Shakespeare is at the heart of everything we do, and to have the opportunity to share these universally-understood and loved stories with diverse audiences is always a pleasure.”

Kate added: “We are very thankful to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for their support and to the Soroptimist International Solihull & District Club and Solihull Round Table for funding the coaches to make this visit happen. We rely on donations for these experiences and we appreciate all the support to help our families explore what is on offer.”