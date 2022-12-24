Ukraine's Christmas celebrations are on hold until the 'Russian devils' leave

By Olha Hordiichuk

Ukraine journalist currently living in Wellesbourne

UKRAINE is celebrating this Christmas, not the same as usual and as other countries. Our soldiers are fighting for our freedom while all of us are waiting for the most important day – the victory over Russia in the war.

Every Ukrainian appreciates our soldiers for defending our country in the snowy winter and boiling summer, and we understand that only thanks to them we have a chance for Christmas.

The majority of Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 7th January, but some people will celebrate on 25th December and some celebrate on both days. This difference came from the religious calendar as Ukrainian orthodox Christian churches serve according to a Julian calendar that is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar.

Ukrainians are lucky to have two Christmas bank holidays – on 25th December and 7th January – and this year churches will serve on both dates.

Before the war we had debates about starting to celebrate Christmas on 25th December and this idea is becoming more popular now. Habit can’t be transformed as quickly as a flash, but a new tendency started and now there is one more reason to celebrate Christmas with all Christians around the world, not to celebrate with Russia.

Usually (pre-war period) our winter celebrations start on Saint Mykolay Day on 19th December when children get their first presents from St Nicolaus under a pillow. It’s when lights and Christmas trees are switched on in every town. From then you can hear Christmas music in shops, streets are decorated and people start to eat mandarins and buy presents for new year.

Children are dreaming of new year as it is the most exciting and stunning day of the winter celebrations. Why not on December 25th you ask. The Soviet Union banned religion as trash, including all holidays such as Christmas and Easter. The Communists got rid of the carols and banned the Christmas tree in private houses.

Some people still secretly had a Christmas tree but they had to close the curtains so they were not seen and children couldn’t tell their teacher about it. Instead, the authorities proposed to put up a Christmas tree on New Year’s Day, and make the new year the biggest holiday of the year.

People prefer to celebrate new year with friends, gather in someone’s home or in a restaurant. 31st December could be a shorter working day, so all evening after work people just cook a lot.

I should admit that there is a Soviet Union heritage to the menu on our table: a couple of mayonnaise salads, red caviar sandwich with butter, smashed potato with some meat (chicken or pork usually). For dessert we get a lot of chocolate, cakes, mandarins and oranges.

The heart of the evening is to gather around the table before midnight to watch the president’s speech and make a wish while the clock bells ring and champagne glasses are clinked.

At midnight the sky shines with fireworks and children find presents under the Christmas tree. Presents are given by Did Moroz (Daddy Frost in English), who is equal with Santa Claus. He comes to every house with his granddaughter Snihurochka (there are no reindeer). Then children are preoccupied by toys and fun while adults are sitting at a table that is full of food.

Ester regions tend to celebrate new year more than Christmas, while Christmas is a more important day for Western regions in Ukraine. In contrast to the loud and bright new year celebration, Christmas is considered to be a family day.

On Christmas Eve families gather around the table for dinner when the first star is raised. Then we start to say: “Christ is born” and respond “Glorify Him”. It is tradition to have 12 lean dishes, including Kutia, cabbage rolls, dumplings, and fish. We start eating with Kutia as it is the symbol of Christmas. It is usually cooked from boiled wheat and generously seasoned with honey, poppy seeds, nuts and dried fruits.

Singing carols is so traditional on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Children make a star and visit neighbours’ houses to sing Christmas songs and receive some money and treats. Ukrainian carol Shchedryk is well known around the world as Carol of the Bells, so I highly recommend you listen to it.

Christmas is a time when we are grateful to have the ability to gather with the dearest people and hope goodness will be with us next year. At lunchtime all family gather together, usually in the older family member’s house.

Having a guest on Christmas is so honourable, so the host should treat their guest the best. There is a variety of meat dishes on the table, roasted sausages, roast pork, pâté, aspic (meat jelly). My family often goes to listen to the Christmas choir in a church to finish this day in a holy place.

This year Ukrainians have one common wish for new year and Christmas – to fight back Russians from our country. I’m going to Ukraine for Christmas but no one from my family is planning any celebrations.

In all regions there is shortage of electricity after Russia’s missiles and drones have attacked our energy infrastructure. As a result people have energy for 3-4 hours at the morning and in the evening/night but it is even less in villages.

If there are new missile strikes whole regions have a blackout for 30-42 hours and it gets longer with each new attack.

For people the most challenging thing now is to manage to find any internet to work a lot of businesses work remotely since the war started. People can’t guess when electricity will be turned on or off, so they have to catch the ‘lucky hours’ to cook some food and tidy the house. One of my friends said that a lot of her inner energy is wasted adapting to these circumstances and finding places around the city with a working internet connection.

Another friend, and all who I have spoken to, told me: “There is too much unpredictability to plan any celebrations. Everything can be changed each day so if there will be electricity we will celebrate new year and Christmas at home, cook something special, decorate our apartment, but if not, there will be no celebration.”

Most people are without a celebration vibe, but are preparing for both scenarios.

There are no public events this Christmas, but a Christmas tree was put up on 18th December in Kyiv’s centre.

“We don’t let Putin steal out Christmas,’’ said Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, and admitted that the tree was set up using business donations. It will be powered by generators and visitors can charge their phones around it.

The majority of people will be at home on Christmas without guests and fancy preparations. All plans and dreams roll over to ‘after victory’.

However, Ukrainians want to make new year and Christmas special days.

My friend Anastasia, whose baby was born four months before the war started, said: “I’m scared Russia will bomb us, but hope to celebrate in peace and quiet with presents and special meal, which remind me about life before the war.”

This Christmas thousands of families will be without the people they love. For all it will be Christmas in darkness. However, we do believe the light overcomes the darkness as well as we believe next Christmas will be without the Russian devil on our land.