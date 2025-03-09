A DOCTOR has described the ‘daily trauma” of worrying about family and friends in Ukraine.

Dr Tania Hebert, a GP who lives in Warwick and works in Coventry, said: “It never goes away.

“You have this daily trauma of waking up and checking if there have been any bombings in Kyiv, almost feeling guilty when you see there have but it’s not where your family are.

Mary Geisler and Rod Scott, right, from the Wellesbourne Lions Club were out fundraising for Ambulance Aid outside Sainsbury?s in the village on Saturday where they were pictured with Dr Tania Hebert, advisor to Ambulance Aid, and Ukrainian driver Ivan Hoienko who shortly afterwards set off on the journey to north east Ukraine in the vehicle pictured. Photo: Mark Williamson.

“It’s a constant hell and there’s no getting away from it.”

Dr Hebert, whose grandfather, aunt, uncle and cousin are in Kyiv, said what helps her is to pour her efforts into the Ukrainian Medical Charity she runs.

The mother-of-two explained: “That has been keeping me going.

“A lot of our local refugees from Ukraine, and local Ukrainians, are also feeling constant blind panic, anger and frustration that this is happening, and we can’t do anything about it.

“At least this gives us a purpose and helps us know we are helping in some way.”

Ukrainian Medical Aid, a key partner of South Warwickshire-based Ambulance Aid, sends medical supplies to Ukraine.

This includes raising money to buy ambulances and to support hospitals in Ukraine, especially those that have been bombed, and collecting donations of surplus medical supplies such as bandages, from GP surgeries, clinics and hospitals and sending them out to Ukraine.