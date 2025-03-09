It’s three years since the world watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border. This unprovoked invasion of Vladimir Putin’s army on 24th February 2022 has caused the death of hundreds of thousands of men and women on both sides of the conflict. Thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed and millions more injured by bullets, machine guns, tanks, drones and missiles. Others have had to flee the country, some were given sanctuary in the UK, The Herald has been following Ukrainians who came to live with hosts in Warwickshire and now GILL OLIVER asks what life is like for them three years on.UKRAINIAN businessman Alexander Pochkun has close ties with Stratford and used to love coming for fishing trips and to see friends.

Now, he’s woken every night at home in Kyiv by the sound of explosions, missiles and strike drone attacks.

This happens so often, his youngest son 16-year-old Micha, who lives with him, can identify the sound of each different type of anti-aircraft system.

Alexander’s eldest son Ilya, 29, an advertising and marketing specialist, is also still in Ukraine, while his two middle sons Eugene, 23 and Dimitri, 22, are at university in the UK and Japan.

His wife Amelia splits her time between Kyiv and Cambridge, where she cares for her elderly parents, who were moved there for their safety in August last year.

Despite the war, Micha goes to school and Alexander has kept the kitchen of his restaurant business open as a community kitchen to help feed Ukraine’s military, hospital and people whose homes have been bombed out.

Alexander told the Herald: “The mood here is a rollercoaster, because of the change of government in the United States and provocative statements from President Trump – in general, it is depressing for people here.

“The mood depends very much on the situation on the front lines.

Alexander Pochkun

As for the constant air raids, he added: “In most cases I don’t even get out of bed now.

“It’s part of our life.

“The reality is that we are at risk from Russian strikes on our house but when you have lived for three years in the worst situation…”

“Previously, we were seeing Russian aircraft flying over our house and then Russian self-propelled missiles flying over our house and now it’s mainly Russian strike drones flying over our house.

“We see a lot of anti-aircraft shots and explosions in the air as they strike down the Russian drones.

“Micha can now identify what kind of anti-aircraft system is being used.

“Quite often the drones are not flying at very high altitudes and can easily hit a tall building.

In some cases, Micha doesn’t even wake, he sleeps through it.

“It might sound strange but when you are living with this, it is your reality,” Alexander explained.

“Here in Ukraine, we are very thankful for British people’s support.

“We need people who believe in us, as it gives us a lot of power.

“The people who are fighting on the front line protecting us are probably tired but I don’t feel our society is tired – those of us living here are trying to support our army by working, paying tax and doing everything we can as citizens.

“Nobody is making plans that the war will finish soon.

“We understand Russia won’t disappear tomorrow and won’t be less aggressive.”



