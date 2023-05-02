A NEW ukulele group in Tiddington is on a mission to share the love of playing as well as raise money for good causes.

Uke’s Away was set up by Mia Rose for people interested in learning to play the popular four-stringed instrument.

She told the Herald: “As Uke’s Away was established to bring a community of people together who share an interest, love or passion for music, I decided from the onset that weekly contributions would be donated to local and regional charities to help those most in need.”