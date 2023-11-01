CAMPAIGNERS against controversial plans to close the ticket office at Stratford railway station, along with many others around the country, this week welcomed the government’s big U-turn on the proposals.

On Tuesday Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced that the scheme to shut down hundreds of the offices in England had been scrapped.

He said the government had asked train operators to withdraw their proposals because they failed to meet high passenger standards. This was a coded way of saying the plans had met ferocious opposition from rail users, unions and disability campaigners.