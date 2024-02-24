Two years after Russian invasion, we still stand strong says Ukraine journalist who fled to Warwickshire

OLHA HORDIICHUK, a Ukrainian journalist who fled to safety in Wellesbourne from the war in her country, examines how it is to be Ukrainian at the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

LAST month, during my visit to Kyiv, we heard the air-raid siren during lunchtime and my goddaughter dashed to the corridor, adhering to the ‘two walls’ rule, and began crying, urging her parents and me to speed up getting to the safe place.

She is two years old and has spent almost her entire life in a state of war.