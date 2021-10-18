Two women in their sixties have been taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Stratford last night.

Police have confirmed that they suffered leg, arm and back injuries, which although serious are not believed to be life-threatening.

The car left the road colliding with several pedestrians on Sunday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson B66/10/21/0245. (52360048)

Emergency services were called at 7:27pm last night (Sunday) to reports a car had left the road and hit a wall, before coming into collision with two pedestrians on Bridgefoot. Police, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance critical care cars attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find two women, both pedestrians, with potentially serious injuries from the incident.

The scene of the crash on Sunday evening on Bridgefoot. Photo: Mark Williamson B66/10/21/9933. (52360051)

“They were treated for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

“A third patient, a man who witnessed the crash, was assessed and discharged on scene.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area or has dashcam footage should call 101 quoting incident 346 of 17 October.