Two female pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by car on Sunday night in Stratford
Two women in their sixties have been taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Stratford last night.
Police have confirmed that they suffered leg, arm and back injuries, which although serious are not believed to be life-threatening.
Emergency services were called at 7:27pm last night (Sunday) to reports a car had left the road and hit a wall, before coming into collision with two pedestrians on Bridgefoot. Police, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance critical care cars attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find two women, both pedestrians, with potentially serious injuries from the incident.
“They were treated for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.
“A third patient, a man who witnessed the crash, was assessed and discharged on scene.”
Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area or has dashcam footage should call 101 quoting incident 346 of 17 October.