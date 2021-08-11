Two-wheeled charmers hit the road
SCOOTER riders got into the spirit of the charming machines at a special rally held in Shipston earlier this month.
More than £3,000 was raised for charity at the Warwickshire Scooter Alliance rally, with people turning out in their droves after months of Covid lockdown.
Paul Marshall, chair of the Alliance and one of the rally organisers, said enthusiasts came from all over the Midlands and Wales to attend the event, which is one of several scooter rallies staged every summer.
He added: "There is no stereotypical scooter owner. They come from all walks of life.
"The charm of scooters is they have their own character because the person who owns a scooter has put their own time and effort into the machine. You could have two Lambrettas which are identical in colour but they will be different. There's something about scooters which is all about enjoyment and freedom of the road."
The three-day event featured, clothes stalls, scooter parts and live music.