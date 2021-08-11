Two-wheeled charmers hit the road

SCOOTER riders got into the spirit of the charming machines at a special rally held in Shipston earlier this month.

It was all about mirrors at the Summer Nights 4 Scooter Rall - Lifeâs a Beach event at the the Sheldon Enterprise Centre in Shipston last weekend where pictured on their machines were, from left, Ken Hull on his 1966 Lambretta SX200, his grandson Ethan Burke on his 2014 Abruzzi 50, and Mark Walker on his Vespa PX150. Photo: Mark Williamson S76/8/21/3282. (49824060)

More than £3,000 was raised for charity at the Warwickshire Scooter Alliance rally, with people turning out in their droves after months of Covid lockdown.

Phil Fisher and his daughter attended on their 1970âs vintage Lambrettaâs Photo: Mark Williamson S76/8/21/3283. (49824063)

Paul Marshall, chair of the Alliance and one of the rally organisers, said enthusiasts came from all over the Midlands and Wales to attend the event, which is one of several scooter rallies staged every summer.

He added: "There is no stereotypical scooter owner. They come from all walks of life.

"The charm of scooters is they have their own character because the person who owns a scooter has put their own time and effort into the machine. You could have two Lambrettas which are identical in colour but they will be different. There's something about scooters which is all about enjoyment and freedom of the road."

The three-day event featured, clothes stalls, scooter parts and live music.