TWO new cherry trees will replace a cherry tree that was chopped down by mistake on a housing estate in Alcester.

Residents were shocked and saddened to see the previous eight- to ten-year-old tree chopped up on The Pastures, Kinwarton Farm Road, Kinwarton, Alcester, a few weeks ago when it was perfectly healthy. Warwickshire County Council’s forestry team has since admitted they got their tree felling programme wrong.

The cherry tree chopped down.

This week the council issued the following comment.

A WCC spokesperson said: "We received a report and photo of a young dead tree on the corner of the street. Unfortunately, the dead tree had already been removed so the work order was raised for the wrong tree. This, while regrettable, is very rare but we are looking at how this can be avoided in future.