Unimaginable grief has descended upon the families of two teens whose deaths have been announced following an accident yesterday afternoon (Friday, 21st April).

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm to a two-vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

A 17-year-old boy and a girl, 16, from the Fiesta, who were both airlifted to hospital, have since sadly passed away. Their families have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

The Herald understands that the teenagers were all students at Chipping Campden School.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”