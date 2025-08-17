Two surveys that will help shape the future of Warwickshire

YOU wait ages for a survey on local government reorganisation to come along and then two – crucially different options – arrive at once.

The idea of scrapping the current council arrangements in Warwickshire has been around for years, notably gathering momentum in 2019 - but being abandoned when Covid upended almost everything.

But an early decision by Labour after it entered government last year was to bring in a higher degree of uniformity to the line-up of local authorities – championing unitary authorities where they do not yet exist.

Warwickshire is one of those areas that has remained largely unchanged since the last big overhaul in 1974, with a county council running the big services and five district/borough councils running other services closer to their communities.

Warwickshire… should it be divided into two council or represented by one new council. Photo: iStock

For many areas there’s also a third tier – town and parish councils – but while they may get extra powers or be brought in where one doesn’t currently exist, the current agenda is about scrapping the two-tier divide at the top.

Just as in 2019 the battle lines have been drawn between the county council saying the answer is a new, unitary authority covering the whole of the county – whereas the district and boroughs have generally championed a two unitary solution, with Warwick and Stratford districts going alone and the other three areas forming the second unitary.

Both options have been backed with expert opinions that, not surprisingly, say their idea is best and with the clock now ticking on the crunch deadlines set by the government, the two proponents are now looking to rally public support.

The overall expectation is a new system will be in place by April Fool’s Day, 2028, no less.

To achieve that, final versions of the competing plans have to be submitted to government by 28th November this year, so a decision can be announced in 2026 and work get under way on the brave new world.

So now is the time to cast aside your beach reading and have a say on either or both surveys, remembering in the district council corner is the two-unitary option - and in the county council corner it’s the single unitary:

1. The district survey is open now and runs until 14th September. Background information and a questionnaire can be found at www.shapingourcouncils.co.uk The process is being run by Opinion Research Services. Paper versions can be collected from Stratford District Council’s offices at Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX.

In addition to the public questionnaire, ORS will be conducting focus groups with a randomly selected sample of residents from each council area. It will also be holding focus groups with businesses, voluntary/community groups and town and parish councils, to explain the proposals and gather feedback. Local stakeholders will also be consulted.

2. The county’s survey is open until 25th August. It can be found at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi /lgr/

From the borough and district side the leaders of the four authorities who have backed the two-way split - Rugby in the east of the county is the exception thus far - said: “Significant changes are on the horizon for councils across Warwickshire, and we’re inviting our residents to help shape the future.

“We urge individuals, businesses, town and parish councils and community groups to learn more about the government’s proposals and share their views on who should deliver the essential services we all depend on.”

From Shire Hall, leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) said: “This is a big opportunity to make local services better, simpler and more efficient.

“It is an opportunity to create a new system of local government that works for local people – one that is easier to understand, gives good value for money, and is built around the needs of residents and communities.”

Both insist residents’ views matter – so it’s time to put that commitment to the test…