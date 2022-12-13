Two Stratford women arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

WARWICKSHIRE Police’s campaign against drink and drug drivers continued with more than 60 people now arrested in three weeks.

In the last week officers said they had stopped 122 drivers and completed 107 breath tests as well as five drug wipes in vehicles where there was a suspicion the driver was under the influence of drugs such as cannabis or cocaine.

The latest arrests made as part of the campaign include:

• A 43-year-old woman from Stratford was arrested at 6.45pm on 8th December on suspicion of drink-driving after police were called to a two vehicle collision in Trinity Way. The driver a black VW failed a roadside breath test and ws kept in a police cell overnight before being charged and released the next day. She is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 9th January.

• Another 43-year-old woman from Stratford was arrested at 2.30am on 11th December in Station Road, Long Marston, on suspicion of drink-driving after a two vehicle collision. She failed a roadside breath test and was held in custody for 12 hours. She is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 3rd February.

Other arrests were made in Nuneaton, Rugby, Long Lawford, Leamington, Hartshill, Bedworth and on the M40. This brings the total to 62 in three weeks.