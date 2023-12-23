DECADES of serving the public have been recognised by the unveiling of a plaque at Bishopton Community Centre to acknowledge the work of two trustees who have stepped down.

Nigel Penn, left, and Charles Bates with the plaque which now adorns the centre’s wall. Photo: Mark Williamson

Charles Bates and Nigel Penn have recently retired as trustees having given years of loyal commitment to the community which saw them play significant roles during many important projects that have improved the facilities and status of the community centre for example, the extension to the premises in 1984.

There were plenty of good wishes at the centre’s warm hub Christmas party last week when Charles and Nigel unveiled the engraved plaque thanking them for all their service.