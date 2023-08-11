Two men sustained serious injuries in a collision in Stow-on-the-Wold, Cotswolds yesterday (Thursday) and police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.

The incident happened shortly after 6pm on the A424 Evesham Road and involved a motorcycle and a bicycle.

Gloucestershire Police appeal

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, aged 30, and cyclist, aged 24, were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while officers conducted their investigations and the road has since reopened.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.

Gloucestershire Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which captured the incident or either vehicles prior.