TWO men have been arrested after a drone was spotted over HMP Long Lartin high security prison, near Honeybourne, on Monday (14th April).

A drone. Picture: iStock

West Mercia Police were alerted to a drone that was circling the airspace over the prison shortly before 11.30pm. Officers swiftly responded and intercepted a suspect vehicle just before midnight. A drone was recovered from the rear seats of the car, and the occupants were subsequently arrested. Suspected class A drugs and prescription medication were discovered during a further search.

The occupants of the car, a 22-year-old man and 41-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of conveying prohibited items into a prison and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Recently, seven drones were seized and 18 people arrested as part police efforts to detect and disrupt drones over the prison.