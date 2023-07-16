Two dead after collision on M40 in Warwickshire

TWO people died after a collision on the M40 on Saturday evening (15th July).

Warwickshire Police said the 31-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man were in a Ford Fiesta which was involved in an incident with a van between the motorway’s Henley junction and the Warwick/Stratford exit.

A 36-year-old man from Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was in police custody.

Emergency services were called at around 6.10pm.

Warwickshire Police incident

Police, who said the victims’ next of kin had been informed, have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Pearson said: “Enquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances of this collision, and our thoughts are with the families of those who have sadly died.

“We would urge any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the lead up to the collision, or seen the collision itself, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or report online, quoting incident number 276 of 15th July.”