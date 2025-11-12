Two days of resurfacing work planned on Stratford Greenway next week

Work along the Stratford Greenway is due to start next week.

Warwickshire County Council said a “final sweep” of the resurfaced section between the start, at Seven Meadows, and Milcote will take place on 17th and 18th November.

This work, the authority said, will “complete the enhancement of this stretch of the Greenway, leaving a high-quality all-weather surface that can be enjoyed by all users”.

Stratford Greenway.

The original resurfacing work was carried out in May 2024 and resulted in complaints from pedestrians and cyclists that the Greenway had become hazardous, with people and tyres losing their grip on the path.

The county said the new surface needed a ‘bedding in’ period, which has now happened, and next week’s sweep will remove any remaining loose stones and enhance the finished surface.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, portfolio holder for environment, culture and heritage at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We expect this final phase of work to further enhance the surface of our much-loved Greenway and ensure it continues to be enjoyed by walkers, cyclists, families and horse riders for many years to come. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this process.”

The Greenway will remain open throughout, although access may be restricted at certain points, WCC said. People visiting the Greenway on work days are asked to follow the safety signs and instructions from workers.

Further resurfacing work is planned for the section between Milcote and Long Marston after WCC was awarded £660,000 by Stratford District Council from the community infrastructure levy fund.

Details of that project will be confirmed at a later date.