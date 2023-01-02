TWO men charged with the murder of Stratford Town Football Club's Cody Fisher appeared in court today (Monday).

The 23-year-old from Studley was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court as the magistrates' court was closed.

During a four-minute hearing before two magistrates, the pair confirmed their details and were not asked to enter a plea to the charge of murder before being remanded in custody.

However, they did plead not guilty to the linked charge of affray.

Both were ordered to reappear before a judge at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

A further hearing will take place on 30th January.