TWO men have been charged with the murder of a Stratford Town Football Club player who was killed at a nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have this evening been charged with murder and affray.

Cody, 23, from Studley, was stabbed on the dancefloor of The Crane and the venue has since had its license suspended.

The pair have been remanded into custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, 2nd January.

A 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of Cody’s murder has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Det Ch Ins Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to get justice for Cody, his family and friends.

"We've received fantastic support from the public who've really helped us in our enquiries so far.

"However, we're still really keen to hear from anyone with information who has not already spoken to us. Every piece of information helps our investigation."