Two cars damaged as lorries continued to be diverted onto Stratford’s narrow residential streets

HUGE lorries continue to pass along narrow residential streets with HGV drivers left confused by diversion signs in Stratford.

Two cars parked in Great William Street were also damaged by a lorry at around midnight on Tuesday (20th February) as the driver tried to find their way to Guild Street.

And despite the Herald being told changes had been made to the diversion signs, the HGVs were still squeezing through the streets, where cars are often parked on both sides of the road, on Tuesday afternoon.

The lorry drivers are mistakenly ending up on Welcombe Road and St Gregory’s Road after finding their route out of Stratford on the Warwick Road blocked by the roadworks which started on Monday.

A truck making its way down Justins Avenue having diverted off the closed Warwick Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

The lorries’ sat-navs are then trying to find routes back to the town’s main roads, but that means navigating narrow, residential streets.

Many have ended up going over the canal bridge and into Great William Street while others, as witnessed by the Herald, have weaved their way through residential streets across to Justins Avenue and out to the Birmingham Road.

Anne Warren, who lives on Great William Street, said the lorries were going along her road all night.

“All I heard last night was air brakes and lorries’ engine idling as they came down the street and got stuck,” she said.

The lorry which hit two cars – including a hire car being used by a visitor from County Durham – did not stop.

Residents in the area have now been forced to move their cars to other streets as HGVs continued to end up on Great William Street, with photographs and videos of HGVs captured on Tuesday afternoon.

While the problem can be directly linked to the Warwick Road work – the residents say there needs to be clearer signs sending lorries around the gyratory and up Guild Street – the area does have a problem with coaches trying to use the roads.

“Coaches get stuck [in Great William Street] about once a month,” said Anne. “We have been asking for a warning sign by the canal bridge to show HGVs and coaches that the road is unsuitable for wide loads.”

More HGVs in Great William Street on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the residents have been helping guide the HGV drivers out of the narrow streets.

“The drivers are frustrated, but incredibly grateful for the help,” said Anne.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North), who has championed the safety work on Warwick Road, which includes a new right turn lane into Ingon Lane, said he understood “better signage was in place on Monday evening to prevent HGVs going into built-up areas like Welcombe Road and Great William Street”.

The roadworks are due to take five months with Warwick Road only open to traffic travelling towards Stratford. To leave the town towards the M40, vehicles have to join the Birmingham Road or Alcester Road and then the A46.

Warwickshire County Council has been contacted for a response.