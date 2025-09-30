TWO boys remain in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after falling from the roof of a building on Stratford’s Masons Road.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon (28th September), with emergency services called at around 4.30pm.

Police officers, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance Service crews attended the scene and the boys were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital via air ambulance helicopter.

The building on Masons Road - police tape was visible on the blue gate in the left of the photo

Stratford SNT Inspector Jake Kibblewhite said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we’ve spoken to a number of people in the area to try and establish the full circumstances around the incident. I’d like to thank everyone who’s talked with our officers so far, and to those who swiftly called the emergency services.

“We remain in contact with the boys’ parents and are supporting them at this difficult time. We would ask people not to speculate – particularly on social media – about what might have happened. A full investigation is under way and we will share updates as and when they are available.”