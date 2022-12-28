TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Stratford Town Football Club player at a nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on the dancefloor at The Crane in Adderley Street just before midnight.

A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man, aged 21, was arrested in London.

Both will now be questioned.

DCI Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

“It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers.”