Two arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of murder following death of a baby

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 17:27, 08 January 2025

A MAN and woman from Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a one-year-old baby.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 4.37am on Tuesday (7th January) to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.

The baby was taken to hospital but died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 39 of 7th January 2025.

