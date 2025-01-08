Two arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of murder following death of a baby

A MAN and woman from Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a one-year-old baby.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 4.37am on Tuesday (7th January) to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in the New Bilton area of Rugby.

The baby was taken to hospital but died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 39 of 7th January 2025.